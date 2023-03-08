Photo: Spotsylvania Animal Shelter, Facebook

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A dog found in Spotsylvania County was reunited with his family seven years after he went missing in Fauquier County.

According to a post on Spotsylvania Animal Shelter’s Facebook page, a dog was found in the county and brought to the shelter on Friday, March 3.

Because the dog was microchipped, the shelter was able to determine the dog’s owners and get in contact with them. The dog, named Starsky, went missing in Fauquier County along with another dog named Hutch seven years ago.

The shelter is reminding pet owners to get their pets microchipped, as it helped them get in contact with Starsky’s owners after he was found.

The shelter posted a video of Starsky being reunited with one of his owners, which can be found in the comments of the Facebook post.