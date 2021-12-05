Virginia and Virginia Tech to play respective bowl games at famed MLB ballparks

Virginia will take on SMU in the Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park, while Virginia Tech will play Maryland in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Fenway photo: Adam Glanzman/Getty Images. Yankee Stadium photo: Frank Franklin II/AP

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After a wild Saturday of college football conference championship games, the 2021 college bowl game lineup was announced on Sunday. And both Virginia and Virginia Tech will be participating in bowl games taking place at hallowed baseball stadiums.

UVA, after losing four straight games to end the regular season, including a 29-24 loss to Virginia Tech on Nov. 27, will be taking on Southern Methodist University in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl on Dec. 29 at 11 a.m. The game is aptly named the Fenway Bowl as it will be contested at Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox.

The game will be the final contest for head coach Bronco Mendenhall, who announced he will be stepping down from his position last week.

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech will be taking on Maryland also on Dec. 29 in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium, home of the New York Yankees. The Hokies and Terrapins will kick things off at 2:15 p.m.

Tech won two of its final three regular-season contests in order to gain bowl eligibility. The program announced last week that Brent Pry would be the new head coach, and J.C. Price, who served as the team’s interim head coach after the firing of Justin Fuente, would be retained on Pry’s staff.

Both the Fenway Bowl and the Pinstripe Bowl can be seen on ESPN.