Virginia airports to receive $309 million in federal COVID-19 assistance

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $309,729,391 in airport aid to 47 airports in Virginia.

This historic grant funding is part of the Trump Administration’s newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program , an effort to provide unprecedented and immediate relief to American families, workers, and businesses.

“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

View a list of Virginia airports receiving funding on an interactive map, along with funding for all U.S. airports on FAA’s website.

That same day, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) applauded the $309,729,392 in federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to provide economic relief to 47 airports across the Commonwealth.

“The COVID-19 crisis has affected every aspect of our economy and our airports are no exception. In fact, the necessary precautions we have taken to slow the spread of the virus have hit our airports especially hard,” said the Senators.

Norfolk International Airport alone is expected to receive $19,847,270 from the fund.

