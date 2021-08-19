Virginia agencies having technical difficulties after Verizon fiber cut

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia IT Agency (VITA) issued an advisory this afternoon after a fiber cut was reported by Verizon. The damage occurred in the Glen Allen area.

The fiber cut is causing outages for some Virginia agencies.

ADVISORY: A fiber cut reported by our supplier, @Verizon, is causing network outages for some of our #Virginia agency customers in some portions of the #Commonwealth. Our team is working closely with Verizon & will provide updates as they become available. Thx for your patience! pic.twitter.com/kl6AistDmw — VITA (@VITAagency) August 19, 2021

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles’ website was affected by this. The DMV confirmed with 8News that the cut fiber has blocked their ability to do transactions online and in person.

VITA said they are working with Verizon, who leases the fiber, on this and will provide updates as they become available. As of 4:00 p.m., VITA does not know when the repairs will be completed.

“Our team is working closely with the supplier to ensure that services are restored as soon as possible,” a VITA spokesperson said.

At 5:25 p.m., VITA sent out a second tweet stating repairs were still underway. As a temporary solution, traffic was rerouted to the Commonwealth Enterprise Solutions Center in order to temporarily fix the issues.

At 5:45 p.m., the DMV website was up and running again.