Virginia AG Herring pushes Trump administration to further help homeowners impacted by pandemic

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is pushing the federal government to help homeowners who have hit hard times during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release, Herring’s office said he had joined a coalition of attorneys general urging the Federal Housing Finance Administration (FHFA) and the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to give additional protections to homeowners beyond what’s in the CARES Act.

The CARES Act gives forbearance and foreclosure relief for homeowners, so homeowners can pause mortgage payments for a period of time.

However, once that period is over, the homeowner must pay the missed payments in a lump sum or “enter into a more permanent loss mitigation solution,” according to a release from Herring’s office.

The CARES Act also only covers mortgages that are federally-backed — about 62 percent of the mortgage market.

“Tens of thousands of Virginians have found themselves in tough financial situations because of the COVID-19 pandemic, oftentimes affecting their ability to pay their mortgages in a timely manner,” Herring said in a prepared statement in the release. “In this unprecedented time, we must take more steps to provide immediate relief to Virginia borrowers and help them stay in their homes.”

Herring and his colleagues recommend:

“FHFA and HUD should issue guidance revising their forbearance programs so that forborne payments are automatically placed at the end of the loan’s term;

FHFA and HUD should expand eligibility for disaster relief loss mitigation programs; and

FHFA and HUD should clarify that the moratorium on foreclosures and evictions applies to all aspects of the foreclosure or eviction process. That includes issuing pre-foreclosure and acceleration notices, posting or publishing any notices, filing or proceeding with motions beyond continuances, or taking any other foreclosure or eviction actions during the moratorium.”

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has a guide to coronavirus mortgage relief options on its website.

