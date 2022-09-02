RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) -The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) announced on Friday that all Virginia ABC stores will close at 6 p.m. on Monday September 5 in observance of Labor Day.

According to a press release, stores will be open during normal hours on Saturday, September 3 and Sunday, September 4.

Mini Monday, which is usually held on the first Monday of the month, will take place on Monday, September 12 due to the holiday. On Mini Monday, customers will be able to get a free 355ml can of Zing Zang Bourbon Whiskey Sour with any in-person or online purchase of $25 or more in spirits and wine.

For more information about the holiday hours and to find an ABC near you, visit www.abc.virginia.gov.