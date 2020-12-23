Virginia ABC store hours adjusted for the holidays

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Need to go to the liquor store before you celebrate this holiday season? Make sure you go early.

Virginia ABC stores will be closed on Christmas and close early at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Stores will reopen Saturday, December 26 at noon.

Stores will be open normal hours on New Year’s Eve, but will open at noon on New Year’s Day and close early at 6 p.m.

For more information on operating hours at your local store, click here.