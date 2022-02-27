Virginia ABC removes 7 Russian-sourced vodka brands from shelves, Youngkin calls for decisive action in support of Ukraine

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia ABC has removed seven Russian-sourced vodka brands from shelves across the Commonwealth amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement on social media Sunday, officials from Virginia ABC say they have identified seven Russian-sourced vodka brands in their inventory and have taken them off the shelves.

These are brands are:

Belugo

Hammer & Sickle

Imperia

Mamont

Organika

Russian Standard

ZYR

“As the sole retailer of distilled spirits in Virginia, Virginia ABC remains committed to providing customers and licensees with a wide range of products,” said the post.

Brands with Russian-themed monikers and marketing such as Stolichnaya and Smirnoff are not produced in Russia and will not be removed from Virginia’s shelves. Virginia ABC officials added that they are reviewing other products that may have origins in Russia.

The latest comes in the heels of Gov. Youngkin’s statement Saturday evening ordering the Department of General Services to review all contracts to determine what, if any, Virginia tax dollars are spent on goods and services from primarily Russian companies.

“I think we have to stand up and take every ounce of economic sanctions we haven’t used, and we need the international community to come up with this and it’s a big moment for the international community to stand up and say we won’t allow this,” said Youngkin at an event earlier this week in Hampton.

Hours before Youngkin’s statement, Senate Pro Tempore Louise Lucas of Portsmouth posted a tweet Saturday morning calling for the governor to order the removal of all Russian Vodka and any other Russian products from our Virginia ABC stores.

Youngkin also called on the City of Norfolk and the City of Roanoke to end sister city partnerships with Russian cities.

Saturday evening, 10 On Your Side received the following statement from the Norfolk Mayor’s office:

“Freedom and self-determination are engrained in Norfolk’s spirit, and we stand in support of a free and independent Ukraine. I am requesting the Norfolk Sister City Association to immediately end its relationship with Kaliningrad, Russia. “We continue to be inspired by the resilience and courage of the Ukrainian people and their leadership. Norfolk is proud to join many throughout the world who are rallying behind Ukraine, while calling out Russian President Vladimir Putin for his senseless, inhumane, and tyrannical acts of violent aggression against a sovereign and democratic nation.”

The Virginia Retirement System Board of Trustees and university endowment funds were also called to divest any and all holdings of the Russian Ruble and any and all securities of Russian companies.

On Sunday, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces put on high alert in response to what he called “aggressive statements” by leading NATO powers.