HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia ABC has launched a campaign to help Virginians make mindful decisions about alcohol consumption.

Titled “Sip Responsibly,” the campaign coincides with the start of the year when some people take on the ‘Dry January’ challenge.

Virginia ABC officials say they want to empower their customers to make mindful choices about alcohol.

Virginia ABC is inviting customers to explore the ways they can safely enjoy celebrations including knowing what a standard size drink is, understanding alcohol by volume (ABV) percentage on alcoholic beverages, having options for low-alcohol or even alcohol-free cocktails to choose from.

