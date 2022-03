RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority will hold a virtual hiring fair on March 24.

Virginia ABC is filling part-time and full-time jobs across the state. Multiple types of positions are open for candidates with various backgrounds and experience.

The virtual hiring fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 24.

Sign up for the job fair at http://ow.ly/XWAc50IjNeq.