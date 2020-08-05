Virginia ABC cancels its highly popular first Summer Cyber Sale

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) held a much anticipated summer sale Wednesday, but the promotion may have been too popular.

It was the first time Virginia ABC held a cyber sale — in light of the current pandemic. The promotion on August 5 featured 20% off all online purchases of $100 or more.

Around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Virginia ABC issued a statement saying they had to cancel the sale and would not be accepting any more online orders due to technical issues. Customers trying to take advantage of the offer were met with “error messages, page crashes, store selection changes and emptied carts,” according to a news release.

If you were able to successfully place an online order Wednesday and see that your credit card was charged, your order will be honored.

The sale was originally supposed to run until midnight.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience we have caused you. A combination of factors, some within our control and some not, caused our servers to respond differently than expected to extremely high spikes in web traffic. This is not an excuse, but certainly an opportunity for us to do better. We are working to first investigate and identify the issues that arose today, so that we can prevent them from being repeated in future online sales events. Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC)

Virginia ABC says it hopes to offer another similar promotion soon. 10 On Your Side will let you know when it is announced.

