RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia ABC has announced its store hours for the holidays.
All stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26 and stores will close at 6 p.m. the day before Thanksgiving, Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Stores will also be closed on Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25. Stores will close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24.
Store will reopen on Saturday, Dec. 26, at noon.
On New Year’s Day, stores will open at noon and close early at 6 p.m.
Click here to find local store hours.
Latest News
- One injury reported at fire on Birch Lane in Suffolk
- Dr. Fauci credits Trump administration in part for ‘extraordinarily’ effective coronavirus vaccines
- Rudy Giuliani’s leaking hair dye takes social media by storm
- Virginia ABC announces holiday store hours
- Verdict reached: Man found guilty of murdering 9-year-old Markiya Dickson