Virginia ABC announces first-ever Summer Cyber Sale scheduled for Aug. 5

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority will hold its first-ever Summer Cyber Sale on Aug. 5 for customers to purchase alcohol amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said in a press release Wednesday the sale will feature 20 percent off all online purchases of $100 or more.

Promotions will be available on Wednesday, Aug. 5 from midnight until 11:59 p.m.

All products available for online ordering will be eligible for the discount while supplies last.

Products that do not display an “Add to Cart” button are unavailable for online ordering, the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority said.

Customers can choose to pick up their orders in their local store or schedule a time for curbside pickup of their online order at least two hours after the order is placed.

370 of 389 ABC stores offer curbside pickup. Customers who wish for in-store pickup are required to wear a face mask or face covering inside the store.

Orders may be placed online and customers can browse a catalog of more than 3,000 products online at www.abc.virginia.gov/products.

