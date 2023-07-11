ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Brayden Patterson is your typical 11-year-old, with one exception, he will challenge a national racing title later this month in Akron, Ohio.

Patterson will compete in the All-American Soap Box Derby in the Stock Division after taking the local title in June.

“I’m very excited, like jumping up and down in my mind excited,” said Patterson as he helped to pack his grandfather’s RV for the trip to Akron.

His family will make the trip to support him at the All-American Soap Box Derby, though his grandfather said they never expected it to happen when Brayden signed up for the local race.

“I’m excited, it’s definitely not something we expected,” said Mark Bowles, Brayden’s grandfather. “We went out for a day of fun on a Saturday, and here we are, headed for Akron.”

Opening ceremonies are next Monday with events all week. The race will be held Saturday, July 22.

There have been two previous All-American Soap Box Derby winners from the Roanoke area. Annabelle Herron or Roanoke won the Stock Division back in 2015. Sabrina Engleman of Troutville won the Super Stock Rally Division in 2014.