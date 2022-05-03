FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — The cycle continues for Abraham Applewhite, a man who is charged in a crash that permanently injured a postal worker.

It goes something like this: charged with driving illegally, arrested, released to drive again.

Viewers who saw Monday’s investigative report learned about Applewhite’s alleged involvement in a crash that left Tavora Powell with internal injuries and needing surgery on her ankle. But then they notified 10 On Your Side that they had spotted him back behind the wheel as of Tuesday.

Franklin police confirmed that following his arrest Friday for failing to appear on previous charges, he was released the same day on a $500 bond.

The charges stemming from the crash with Powell’s postal vehicle are in Suffolk, but we have also found that Applewhite faces eight additional driving-related charges in Franklin, where he’s due in court in August.