VIDEO: Police pursuit ends in VSP vehicle catching fire and two car collision

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A police chase in Chesterfield resulted in a Virginia State Police vehicle catching fire, and a two-car crash not far from the scene.

VSP says a trooper pulled over a 2009 Mitsubishi Galant with expired registration on I-95 near Willis Road. The Galant stopped but as soon as the officer exited their vehicle, the driver of the Galant took off. The driver headed north on I-95, then began traveling north on Chippenham before taking the exit for Strathmore Road.

An eyewitness, Vanessa Lopez, said they saw a state trooper pursuing a white car and attempted to stop it with their own vehicle on Strathmore Road near Sherbourne Road. She witnessed the entire scene from outside of her house.

“First I heard cars racing,” Lopez said.

She said the trooper’s car then ended up on the southbound shoulder of the road, and the car they hit spun out of control and drove off in the other direction.

At some point the trooper’s vehicle caught fire.

“Then we saw fire coming out from the bottom of the car,” Lopez said. “And then it just started coming, the whole car.”

VSP confirmed that the trooper’s vehicle made contact with the Galant in the 6600 block of Stathmore Road to try and stop the pursuit. That is when the trooper ran off the road and hit a fence. The fire was caused by damage to the fuel line.

The trooper was not injured and got out of their vehicle safely.

The Galant driver continued on Strathmore after the collision.

Below is a video of the fire taken by an eyewitness:

Lopez said she saw the officer get out of his vehicle and run after the vehicle that fled.

Just north of the scene at the intersection of Strathmore and Dundas Road, police responded to a crash involving the Galant and a burgundy Ford Explorer.

The Galant hit the Explorer while attempting to flee from the state trooper.

A woman who identified herself as the mother of the two male occupants inside the Explorer says both her sons are not injured.

The driver of the Galant has been detained. VSP has stated this is all of the information available at this time.

This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.