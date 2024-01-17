HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An investigation is underway after a car crashed into several parked cars and exploded outside of an eastern Henrico County tire shop early Tuesday morning.

8News obtained video of the crash, which shows a car traveling on Williamsburg Road before it veers off the road and strikes three cars in the parking lot of “Top Notch Tire and Auto Center”. The video then captures the car going up in flames.

The Henrico County Division of Police has released limited details about the crash — however, sources on the scene said the driver was ejected from the car and was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

The three parked cars were still in the parking lot as of Tuesday afternoon with heavy damage.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.