ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Victoria Chuah traded in her Miss Arlington title at the Berglund Center Saturday night because she won a new sash, a new crown, and a new role representing the commonwealth as Miss Virginia 2022.

Chuah was crowned by Miss Virginia 2021 Tatum Sheppard with other previous winners in attendance, including Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier.

Even before the finals on Saturday, June 25, Chuah already made her mark in the competition, winning the on-stage question/Social Impact Initiative award in the second round of preliminaries on Friday, June 24.

According to the Miss Virginia Organization’s candidate spotlight post ahead of the competition, Chuah’s Social Impact Initiative is “4A: Advocacy and Awareness for Adults with Autism.”

“I advocate for support systems and programs that allow adults with autism to live secure and purposeful lives. I am dedicated to raising awareness among children and teens of the varied experience of people on the autism spectrum. My platform is fully inspired by my 19 year old brother Luke, who is on the autism spectrum.” Statement from Victoria Chuah on the Miss Virginia Organization’s Facebook page

Organizers say Chuah graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Pittsburgh with a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science in 2021 and a Masters of Science degree in computer science in 2022, both achieved within the span of four years. In addition, Chuah’s career goal involves becoming chief technology officer of a Fortune 500 company.

The following contestants were also recognized for reaching the coveted top five in the Miss Virginia 2022 competition:

First runner-up: Miss Piedmont Region Marissa Murdock Social Impact Initiative: “Preparing the Next Generation: Life Skills into Life Lessons” Talent: Pop vocal

Second runner-up: Miss Roanoke Valley Isabella Jessee Social Impact Initiative: “Livesaving Techniques” Talent: Classical violin

Third runner-up: Miss Blue Ridge Carlehr Swanson Social Impact Initiative: “Bridging the Divide: Music is Unity” Talent: Pop piano/vocal

Fourth runner-up: Miss Greater Charlottesville Sarah Robinson Social Impact Initiative: “The Good News” Talent: Broadway vocal



Meanwhile, Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen 2021, Ella Strickland, also passed on her title Saturday night, crowning Miss Roanoke Valley’s Outstanding Teen Ayana Johnson as her successor.

Johnson’s Social Impact Initiative is “Readiness to Empower, Advocate, and Diminish Hopelessness in Chronic Illness” — which is similar to Strickland’s initiative of Type 1 Diabetes research and support — while her talent was musical theatre dance.

In addition, Johnson won the on-stage question and evening gown award in the first round of preliminaries on Thursday, June 23.

The rest of the contestants who made the top five in Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen 2022 are listed below:

First runner-up: Miss Greater Charlottesville’s Outstanding Teen McKay Magness Social Impact Initiative: “Mind Your Mind” Talent: Classical harp

Second runner-up: Miss Skyline Drive’s Outstanding Teen Amelia Anderson Social Impact Initiative: “A View From Above: Soaring to Your Dreams” Talent: Musical theatre vocal

Third runner-up: Miss Fauquier’s Outstanding Teen Ashlynn Haigler Social Impact Initiative: “Let’s Be Fare: Food Allergy Research and Education” Talent: Clogging

Fourth runner-up: Miss Hampton-Newport News’ Outstanding Teen Laura Beier Social Impact Initiative: “Embrace and Include: Mentoring Youth with Disabilities through Dance Education” Talent: Tap dance



If you’re interested in participating in one of the local competitions, you can find more information on the Miss Virginia website.