RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Vice President Kamala Harris landed Richmond on Thursday, May 4 to visit Babylon Micro-Farms in Scott’s Addition in honor of National Small Business Week.

Babylon specializes in sustainable indoor farming, and company’s cofounders made the Forbes 30 under 30 list in 2022.

Vice President Harris delivered remarks later in the afternoon, which focused on the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to uplifting small business.

The owner of Babylon spoke as well.

After her visit in Richmond, the Vice President headed to Maryland.

Follow along with 8News as we keep up with the Vice President Harris’s day in Richmond:

5:30 p.m.

8News reporter Olivia Jaquith gets an exclusive one-on-one interview with Vice President Harris. Tune into our 11 p.m. broadcast to see the whole interview!

Credit: 8News.

Credit: 8News.

4:30 p.m.

Vice President Harris speaks on the importance of small businesses from the podium at Babylon.

“Folks who take the incredible leap of faith required to start a business, folks who put their live savings on the line and work through weekends and holidays because they know they are not only building a business, they are building a better future for the people they love, for the place they call home and by extension, for our entire country,” Harris praised small business owners during her speech.

4 p.m.

Vice President Harris and her motorcade arrives at Babylon Mirco-Farms and takes a tour of the facility.

3:30 p.m.

Vice President Harris greets Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.

Credit: 8News Credit: 8News

Credit: 8News

3 p.m.

Air Force Two touches down at the Richmond International Airport.