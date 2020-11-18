VEC says Extended Benefits Program will end on Saturday

A pedestrian walks by The Framing Gallery, closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Employment Commission announced that the U.S. Department of Labor has told them that the Extended Benefits Program in Virginia will end on Nov. 21.

This program entitled claimants 50% of the total amount they received on their claim for regular unemployment benefits.

The last effective date for an EB initial, additional or reopened claim will be Nov. 15. This mean people who were told they could revive certain entitlement may not receive their full amount.

The VEC said it will be sending out messages to claimants through their Gov2Go account, and will advise those effect by the end of the EB program.

You can find more information on the Virginia Employment Commission’s website here.

