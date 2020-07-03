VEC launches application portal for federal unemployments benefit program

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Employment Commission has launched an application portal for the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program.

The program will give those who are approved up to an additional 13 weeks of regular unemployment insurance benefits if the person already used this regular unemployment insurance benefits.

The VEC already issued text and voice messages to more than 35,000 people who could be possibly eligible for those benefits. The program is funded under the CARES Act and applies to claims for people whos benefit years ended on July 6, 2019 or after.

Payments under the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program are scheduled to start next week. They will be retroactive, with the earliest possible payment going to applicants as far back as the week ending April 4.

“The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, which provides a supplemental $600 in weekly benefits to individuals who qualify for state or federal unemployment benefits, automatically will be added to the weekly benefit amount under the PEUC claim,” the VEC wrote in a news release.

The final payable week for the Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program is July 25. The final payable week for the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program is Dec. 26, 2020.

