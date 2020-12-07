VDOT’s new ‘Beautify Virginia’ program invites businesses to sponsor litter clean-ups

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced the launch of the “Beautify Virginia” program.

The program will be a part of VDOT’s Environmental Stewardship Initiative to support keeping Virginia’s roadways litter-free.

Through the Beautify Virginia program, community and civic organizations, businesses, non-profit companies, and residents can sponsor litter pickups along segments of eligible highways and interstates, with an approved contractor performing the work on their behalf.



To support the effort, signage with the respective sponsor’s name and official logo is placed along the sponsored roadways.



Elephant Insurance, a Richmond-based company, is the first major sponsor of the program, with a commitment to clean up 100 miles of interstate.



Organizations, large and small, can sponsor as little as one mile of litter clean-ups throughout the Commonwealth.



The Beautify Virginia program will work along with the existing Adopt-a-Highway and Adopt-a-Trail programs currently in practice, and aligns with the Virginia is for Lovers, Not Litter program recently launched by VDOT, which aims to keep Virginia litter free.



Virginia residents and visitors are encouraged to take the No Love for Litter Pledge to affirm that all are accountable in preserving Virginia’s beautiful landscapes and roadways through responsible disposal of trash.

Businesses or organizations interested in participating in Beautify Virginia should contact Adopt-a-Highway Maintenance Corp. or Adopt-a-Highway Litter Removal Services of America to get started.