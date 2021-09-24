VDOT seeking public input on Virginia work zones

A vehicle is diverted as a road is closed due to flooding on the outskirts of Port Stephens, 200 kilometers (120 miles) north of Sydney, Australia, Sunday, March 21, 2021. Residents across the state of New South Wales have been warned to prepare for possible evacuations, as NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the state’s flood crisis would continue for several more days. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) are seeking the public’s input on work zones across the Commonwealth.

Those wishing to complete the survey will perform a series of tasks and answer a series of questions as they navigate through the online portal.

State officials will use the information to help inform their decision moving forward.