VDOT seeking public input on Virginia work zones

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) are seeking the public’s input on work zones across the Commonwealth.
Those wishing to complete the survey will perform a series of tasks and answer a series of questions as they navigate through the online portal.
State officials will use the information to help inform their decision moving forward.
Access the survey here.
