VDOT preparing for effects of Tropical Storm Isaias

(WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation’s storm preparation is underway throughout the state.
As Tropical Storm Isaias makes its way up the East Coast, VDOT crews are on standby and ready to respond to damage from the storm.
VDOT staff and crews have also been getting ready for the storm’s heavy rain, strong winds and flooding and the possible resulting damage to trees and power lines.
As of Monday afternoon, here’s what VDOT crews were doing to prepare:
- prepping trucks and equipment
- inspecting drainage facilities and clearing them as needed
- planning for additional staff for Safety Service Patrols and Traffic Operations Centers for increased traffic monitoring, emergency response and motorist assistance capabilities along major routes
- lifting some lane closures on major routes to keep roads clear for first responders
- notifying additional debris/tree removal crews to be on standby once the storm arrives
VDOT recommends residents gather supplies for emergency kits for their homes and vehicles. Here’s information on what to include. Residents should also clear debris from drainage areas on their properties to prepare for heavy rain.
