VDOT Hampton Roads is ready for winter

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Winter is here and the Virginia Department of Transportation says it’s ready.

The district’s estimated preseason snow-removal budget for the 20221-2022 season is $6.7 million.

In addition, members of VDOT Hampton Roads say they have more than 470 pieces of equipment available for snow and ice-control activities, including trucks with plows and salt spreaders, as well as front-end loaders and backhoes.



Materials and supplies currently in stock for snow and ice removal in Hampton Roads include:

25,511 tons of salt,

8,691 tons of sand,

168,400 gallons of salt brine.

VDOT replenishes supplies as they are used throughout the winter.

Before traveling VDOT advises residents to have a plan before driving. You also can download Virginia’s free 511 mobile app HERE or call 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).