VDOT Hampton Roads is ready for winter

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:
vdot snow treatment_673058

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Winter is here and the Virginia Department of Transportation says it’s ready.

The district’s estimated preseason snow-removal budget for the 20221-2022 season is $6.7 million.

In addition, members of VDOT Hampton Roads say they have more than 470 pieces of equipment available for snow and ice-control activities, including trucks with plows and salt spreaders, as well as front-end loaders and backhoes.

Materials and supplies currently in stock for snow and ice removal in Hampton Roads include:

  • 25,511 tons of salt,
  • 8,691 tons of sand,
  • 168,400 gallons of salt brine. 
  • VDOT replenishes supplies as they are used throughout the winter.

Before traveling VDOT advises residents to have a plan before driving. You also can download Virginia’s free 511 mobile app HERE or call 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10