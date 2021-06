RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced on Wednesday morning that they have lifted their COVID-19 protocols. This change removed walk-in restrictions, as well as mask mandates in most settings.

According to their press release, masks are not longer required for guests fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Although not required, they are reccomdeded for those not fully vaccinated.

VDOT officials say they will continue to make adjustments if necessary.