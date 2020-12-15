VDOT crews begin road preps ahead of Wednesday winter weather in parts of the state

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ahead of Wednesday’s potential winter storm, Virginia Department of Transportation crews have started pre-treating primary routes and regions across the state.

While Hampton Roads’ forecast is looking like mostly rain, drivers should stay vigilant if traveling to other areas of the state where snow is expected.

VDOT has warned drivers to stay alert while being the wheel for slow-moving treatment trucks, give them space to work and avoid getting sprayed by treatments.

The department has also shared a snow supply list so that you can stay prepared for wintery weather.

Today is the day to make sure you have your emergency supply kit ready! Do not wait until the ❄️ #snow starts to fall to check your emergency supplies! Are you prepared? https://t.co/r0a2LeFTnk — VDOT (@VaDOT) December 15, 2020

Remember while you are hitting the store for preparations to grab some extra treats for your pets.

Central Virginia saw its first winter weather just last week and road crews are remaining on top of preparations for the weather to come.

Remember to stay with WAVY News 10 before, during and after the weather hits for the latest information of areas you should avoid when out and about.