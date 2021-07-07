VDOT adds electric vehicle charging station locator to app, website

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Officials at the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced on Wednesday that the 511 Virginia website and mobile app have both added a feature that helps drivers locate electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

“Since 2002, VDOT has provided a robust and innovative traveler information resource for the Commonwealth through the 511 Virginia program,” said VDOT Chief of Maintenance and Operations Kevin Gregg. “These upgrades are in keeping with current technology and the needs of the motoring public.”

The feature, now available, will allow users to view EV charging stations as a layer within the mobile or web app. Users will be able to view all of the charging stations or sort them by type.

Each icon on the map will provide information including the station name, street address, phone number, EV connector types and EV charging network name.

Visit their website or download the 511 Virginia app to view the map.