VDOE denies WAVY’s FOIA request for info on divisive learning, Executive Order 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — As part of our investigation into the State of Education in Virginia, 10 On Your Side filed two Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests about proposed changes to the public education system in Virginia — both of which were denied.

These requests hoped to paint a clearer picture of changes coming to classrooms in Virginia, but with both requests denied by state leadership, 10 On Your Side — and therefore you at home — are left with as many questions about these changes as before.

One FOIA request was sent to the governor’s office and another was sent to the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE). Both requests were denied citing the same reason, Va. Code § 2.2-3705.7(2), or the working papers exemption.

TONIGHT ON @WAVY_News: A follow up to our State of Education series last month. A week or two ago we received a response to our FOIA request from Virginia's Dept. of Education. WATCH THIS THREAD… pic.twitter.com/grjCW8Lgk3 — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) March 14, 2022

It’s an exemption Megan Rhyne from the Virginia Coalition for Open Government says has been somewhat abused.

“If you’re being denied, the public is being denied,” she said. “Every governor, no matter if they’re Democrats or Republicans, have used this exemption and have used it liberally, even though FOIA, in its policy statement, says that exemptions are to be construed narrowly.”

Rhyne says the exemption serves as a way to protect policy-making discussions between public officials.

“You want certain people to be able to take in as much information and get input from as many different voices as possible so that they can make the best decision,” said Rhyne.

Most states have the same exemption, but she says Virginia’s laws are much broader.

“It’s for the AG, the lieutenant governor, members of the General Assembly, the Cabinet secretaries as well as university president’s, school superintendents. I mean, it goes on down the line,” she said.

So, what does this mean as 10 On Your Side tries to provide you with answers to questions you may have about these changes?

“That’s a whole lot of information that the public is not able to see if that exemption is used,” she said.

As far as the next steps, Rhyne says a judge can decide whether records are being wrongfully withheld.

If this were to happen to you if you filed your own request, Rhyne says you can go to your legislators and ask them to lobby for the law to be changed.