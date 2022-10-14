RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Education has launched a one-year social media campaign to promote teaching and inform those interested in becoming an educator on how to become a licensed teacher.

The “Become a Teacher” campaign included targeted advertisements on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn that highlight the positive impact that teachers have in their communities. Become a Teacher is a part of VDOE’s strategic plan to address teacher shortages in Virginia, and aligns with Gov. Youngkin’s goals to fill teacher shortages.

“The Become A Teacher campaign and Turning the Tide reflect extensive research — including interviews with teachers, career-switchers and students enrolled in teacher preparation programs — to identify state-level policies and best practices to strengthen the teacher pipeline and keep teachers in the classroom,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. “Our goal is to ensure that every child in the commonwealth is taught by a qualified teacher.”

The ads take interested applicants to the Become a Teacher website, which connects potential teachers with paths to licensure that best fit their professional backgrounds. It also has information about financial support and includes an interactive job search map.

The campaign is funded by $1 million in federal pandemic relief funds awarded for educator recruitment. To learn more, go to https://becomeateacher.virginia.gov/