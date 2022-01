Virginia Jan. 26 COVID-19 update: Total COVID case count surpasses 1.5 million while hospitalizations rise by 131

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported a total of 1,503,119 coronavirus cases and 16,052 virus-related deaths in Wednesday morning’s update, which includes 11,126 new cases and 50 new deaths from around the Commonwealth.

Virginia health officials confirmed 1,072,699 cases and 13,405 deaths are related to the virus as of Wednesday, Jan. 26. However, 430,420 cases and 2,647 deaths are still reported as “probable,” which means they are believed to be related to the virus.

Here are Virginia’s 10 biggest case spikes of the entire pandemic, according to VDH’s latest COVID-19 data:

Meanwhile, the department says the seven-day testing positivity rate for all types of COVID-19 tests has decreased from 27.6 percent to 27.2 percent over the past 24 hours.

Health officials reported 11,126 new COVID-19 cases, 131 new virus-related hospitalizations, and 50 new virus-related deaths around the Commonwealth between Jan. 25, 2022 and Jan. 26, 2022. (Photo: Courtesy Virginia Department of Health)

Here are the latest local cases in the eastern region.

Accomack: 6,478 cases, 382 hospitalized, 90 deaths (34 cases, 2 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 46,209 cases, 1,566 hospitalized, 387 deaths (241 cases, 1 hospitalized)

Franklin: 2,325 cases, 84 hospitalized, 43 deaths (24 cases)

Gloucester: 6,650 cases, 99 hospitalized, 86 deaths ( 53 cases, 1 hospitalized)

Hampton: 25,500 cases, 993 hospitalized, 261 deaths ( 141 cases 10 hospitalized, 1 death)

Isle of Wight: 6,757 cases, 301 hospitalized, 92 deaths (67 cases, 1 hospitalized)

James City County: 13,256 cases, 343 hospitalized, 100 deaths ( 128 cases, 5 hospitalized)

Mathews: 1,311 cases, 31 hospitalized, 24 deaths (5 cases)

Newport News: 33,685 cases, 1025 hospitalized, 322 deaths (196 cases, 6 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 38,848 cases, 2,020 hospitalized, 371 deaths (178 cases, 9 hospitalized)

Northampton: 1,948 cases, 123 hospitalized, 52 deaths (17 cases)

Poquoson: 2,142 cases, 46 hospitalized, 24 deaths ( 12 cases, 1 hospitalized)

Portsmouth: 19,507 cases, 1,095 hospitalized, 260 deaths (127 cases, 1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 3,089 cases, 102 hospitalized, 75 deaths (28 cases)

Suffolk: 17,506 cases, 972 hospitalized, 259 deaths (188 cases, 7 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 83,072 cases, 3,698 hospitalized, 650 deaths ( 435 cases, 24 hospitalized, 13 deaths)

Williamsburg: 1,538 cases, 81 hospitalized, 13 deaths (5 cases, 1 hospitalized)

York: 8,892 cases, 171 hospitalized, 87 deaths (45 cases)



Health officials say they have received 47,398 total records of confirmed and probable virus-related hospitalizations around Virginia as of Wednesday, which is 131 more hospitalizations than VDH reported on Tuesday, Jan. 25.