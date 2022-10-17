RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA) have launched a new portal to help improve the community’s access to health data.

VDH and VHHA partnered with the Center for Applied Research and Engagement (CARES) to develop this portal which is a tool that provides users with comprehensive information on the health status of their communities.

The portal will allow users to track health-related data and analyze specific areas of concern, such as infant mortality, chronic disease or injuries. The portal can be accessed HERE.

The Partnering for a Healthy Virginia (PHV) Initiative coordinates efforts between VHHA and its member hospitals and health systems, VDH, local health departments, local jurisdictions, the medical community, and other stakeholders to address community health improvement.