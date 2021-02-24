VDH reports 1st case of UK COVID-19 variant in central Virginia region

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health has found the first case of the COVID-19 variant from the United Kingdom in the central region of Virginia.

The case is an adult who has no history of travel during the exposure period for the virus. All contacts of the case have been identified and appropriately managed, the health department said Thursday night.

As of last week, state said there were 12 identified cases of the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant from the United Kingdom in the state.

The variant from the United Kingdom was first found in Virginia in late January. It is associated with more severe illness.

The B.1.1.7 variant has been identified in 44 other U.S. states.

As of Wednesday, the B.1.351 variant from South Africa has three identified cases in Virginia. It’s associated with an increased risk of person-to-person transmission.

The VDH said viruses change and therefore they expect to see new variants of COVID-19 as time passes.

The Virginia Department of Health said the emergence of new variants in Virginia means residents need to comply with mitigation measures sure as mask-wearing, staying home, physical distancing and more.

The department of health also reminded Virginians that they can download the COVIDWISE app or change their iPhone settings to receive exposure notifications via COVIDWISE Express.

For more information about COVID-19 variants, visit the VDH COVID-19 Testing website and the CDC New COVID-19 Variants website.