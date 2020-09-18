VDH: Raw sewage spill closes portions of York River, Back Creek, Poquoson River, and The Chesapeake Bay

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – On Friday the Virginia Department of Health said a portion of the York River, Back Creek, Poquoson River, and the Chesapeake Bay in York County are temporarily closed to shellfish harvesting due to a spill of raw sewage.

The spill has impacted water quality in the area.

Due to potential microbiological pollution hazards, the Virginia Department of Health said, the shellfish taken from the affected areas are, “unacceptable for consumption.”

The areas affected are scheduled to reopen on October 9.

The Division of Shellfish Safety will monitor the shellfish and water quality to determine if the area can be reopened sooner.

Affected shellfish are bivalve mollusks including oysters and clams, but not crabs or finfish, the VDH said in a press release.

Ingesting shellfish taken from the closed areas at this time could cause gastrointestinal illnesses including Norovirus, Hepatitis A, and Shigellosis.

Click here for additional information regarding the impact of the spill.

Latest Posts