VDH: Person in 10-19 age group in Richmond City Health District dies from COVID-19

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Health officials confirm a person in the 10-19 age group has died from COVID-19.

A Richmond City Health District spokesperson on Tuesday confirmed with WAVY sister station WRIC that a resident between the ages of 10 and 19 had died

“We send our condolences to the family. Every child’s death is a tragedy. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect children,” Deputy Director at RHHD Dr. Melissa Viray wrote in a prepared email statement to WRIC.

Health officials did not confirm the person’s exact age, only their age range.

In total, 14 Virginians age 19 or younger have died from COVID-19-related complications, according to Virginia Department of Health data.

In late September, health officials reported two child deaths in the eastern region. One, Suffolk 10-year-old Teresa Sperry, died Sept. 27 at Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters. Another child under 10 died shortly after; that new death was posted on VDH’s website on Wednesday, Sept. 29.