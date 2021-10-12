VDH: Person in 10-19 age group in Richmond City Health District dies from COVID-19

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Health officials confirm a person in the 10-19 age group has died from COVID-19.
A Richmond City Health District spokesperson on Tuesday confirmed with WAVY sister station WRIC that a resident between the ages of 10 and 19 had died
“We send our condolences to the family. Every child’s death is a tragedy. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect children,” Deputy Director at RHHD Dr. Melissa Viray wrote in a prepared email statement to WRIC.
Health officials did not confirm the person’s exact age, only their age range.
In total, 14 Virginians age 19 or younger have died from COVID-19-related complications, according to Virginia Department of Health data.
In late September, health officials reported two child deaths in the eastern region. One, Suffolk 10-year-old Teresa Sperry, died Sept. 27 at Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters. Another child under 10 died shortly after; that new death was posted on VDH’s website on Wednesday, Sept. 29.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.