VDH officials discuss contact tracing efforts, launch app

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — With coronavirus cases climbing in Virginia, contract tracing is more important than ever.

Dr. Norman Oliver, the state health commissioner, says contact tracers have been in touch with 74 percent of positive coronavirus cases. Of those cases, they’ve spoken with 85 percent of people within 24 hours.

He says delays can be attributed to an increased demand for testing and increased wait time for test results.

“Virginia will continue to have a high rate of testing. We have, as of today, done a total number of tests that is 1,175,814 PCR tests,” said Oliver.

Oliver says the Virginia Department of Health is seeing an increase in positive cases in the 20 to 29 age demographic. He points to large social gatherings as the source of the spread.

“The information that we have that links cases and contacts to places like bars or large social gatherings, big barbecues or parties, comes from our contact tracing program,” Oliver said. “Social events and gatherings where social distancing is not practiced and masks are not being worn are a factor in how this disease spreads.”

VDH has more than 1,500 contact tracers and case investigators across the state. It’s also developing “regional surge teams” that can get to work immediately whenever cases spike.

“Having this backup will aid us in providing the additional support that our local health districts will need in keeping up with the increases in cases,” said Oliver.

Oliver says roughly 2.4 percent of adults are testing positive for coronavirus antibodies, which doesn’t surprise him. However, that means a lot of people can still be infected.

“The overwhelming majority, a very large portion of the population in the commonwealth is still vulnerable to infection,” said Oliver.

When asked about a second wave of the virus, he said he’s not sure we’re out of the first wave.

Oliver said, “I believe that we haven’t actually gotten out of the first wave yet. Our numbers peaked for most of the state and we’re trending downward. What we’re beginning to see in the eastern region is a rebound of those cases and we’re doing our best to try to flatten that curve once again.”

The state plans to roll out a new app called “COVID WISE” in early August to help with contact tracing.

“COVID WISE will notify users who have been in close proximity to other users who test positive for COVID-19, advising them that they might have been exposed to COVID-19,” said Oliver. “There’s no location data, or personal information that’s ever collected, stored or transferred to VDH as part of the app.”

