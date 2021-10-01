VDH: More than 2.2 million people are using COVIDWISE system for COVID-19 exposure notifications

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — It’s been one year since the Virginia Department of Health created the COVIDWISE phone app. It’s a way to track possible exposures of COVID-19.

10 On Your Side is looking into how the app is helping in the fight against the virus.

Health officials say the app has notified between 70,000 and 80,000 people that they’ve been exposed to COVID-19. Plus, people continue to download the app every day.

“Things like exposure notifications are still working, they are still doing their job,” said Jeff Stover, VDH’s chief of staff. “COVIDWISE was the first exposure notification app launched in the country using the Apple and Google framework.”

Since last August, more than 2.2 million people in Virginia have downloaded COVIDWISE or have exposure notifications turned on.

“We have never had a day since we launched over a year ago where we didn’t have additional downloads,” said Stover. “It was just the 16th of September we had the highest number of exposure notifications ever since we recorded.”

Here are the basics of how it works: If you test positive, you get a unique pin from VDH to report your positive case into the app. If someone else was nearby and was exposed, they will get a notification and your name is not tied to it. The app uses Bluetooth and other software to determine an exposure.

“Then it will go through an algorithm to determine if meets the risk parameters,” said Stover. “Were you in a certain distance together, because the megahertz, the strength of the signal, determines how close you were. It’s an approximation, but it’s pretty good.”

Stover says it’s impossible to know how many people still have the app. Because it’s anonymous, they can only track downloads. However, he’s confident that people are using it.

“There are people who are trying to do their part to help end the pandemic and I think that’s the best lesson learned,” said Stover. “Although we can’t solidify those numbers of how many lives have been saved, how many infections have been averted. We don’t know that, but we know it has had an impact and we know individuals are the one to do that.”

Stover believes COVIDWISE gives people one more tool in the fight against COVID-19.

“What they choose to do with that is up to them, but I think the biggest benefit we’ve given citizens a tool to use at their discretion to help improve their health, the health of their community and family and friends,” said Stover.

To learn more about COVIDWISE and download the app, visit www.covidwise.org.