VDH launches online complaint form to report face mask, phase 3 violations

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — With confirmed COVID-19 cases on the rise in areas of the Commonwealth, the Virginia Department of Health launched an online system to report violations of face coverings and select phase 3 restrictions.

The complaints allow a person to list the type of establishment in violation, the name, address, and information pertaining to the violation.

VDH will review complaints and forward them to the respective local health department for further investigation.

Executive Order 63 involves the requirement of wearing a face-covering while inside buildings. More information can be found here.

Executive Order 67 involves phase 3 easing of certain temporary restrictions due to COVID-19; complaints related only to Executive Order 67 that involve cloth face coverings or capacity requirements may be filed with this form.

Online complaint report can be found here.

