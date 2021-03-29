VDH: If you haven’t pre-registered for a vaccine, do it now

FILE – This Thursday, March 18, 2021 file photo shows syringes filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up site in the Queens borough of New York. According to results released on Monday, March 29, 2021, The U.S government’s first look at the real-world use of COVID-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly as robust as it was in controlled studies. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — If you haven’t pre-registered for your COVID-19 vaccine, the Virginia Department of Health wants you to do it as soon as possible.

As vaccine supply ramps up, the department says there are more opportunities to get inoculated.

With some coronavirus restrictions being eased, places reopening and COVID-19 variants spreading, VDH says now is the time more than ever to get vaccinated and to create herd immunity.

It’s been about two months since the state opened vaccinations to those in Phase 1b which includes people ages 65 and older and those between ages 16 to 64 with comorbid conditions.

VDH said their list of currently eligible people who pre-registered is getting shorter. If you’re in Phase 1a, which includes healthcare workers, or in Phase 1b and you still haven’t received a vaccine, VDH is encouraging you to go online and register.

If you have registered but you haven’t received an invitation to schedule an appointment, double check your inbox and other folders to make sure it wasn’t missed.

The latest data on the state website shows 2.3 million people have received at least one dose of a vaccine. More than 1.2 million people are fully vaccinated. The goal for herd immunity is 5 million people.

In an email, a VDH spokesman told 10 On Your Side some people have been hesitant to enter their information on the pre-registration website. However, we’re told the system that information goes to is the same one information would be entered into if on-site vaccine registration was offered.

Walk-in clinics are not yet available, so VDH is encouraging people to sign up now.

The state is preparing to enter Phase 1c soon which includes essential workers in industries like food service, transportation, housing and construction and more.

If you’re eligible for Phase 1c, VDH says sign up online now.

You can also pre-register by phone by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).