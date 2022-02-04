VDH COVID dashboards begin to reflect deaths caused by omicron surge

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health’s case dashboard has begun to reflect COVID-19 associated deaths due to the surge of omicron cases.

VDH’s dashboards began to reflect these deaths on Feb. 2. 92% of the COVID-19-associated deaths that will be added to the dashboard occurred in January 2022. VDH has received new death certificates for the deaths that occurred in January 2022 and will continue to receive them for those that will occur subsequently over the next few weeks and months ahead until the omicron surge dissipates.

“Those deaths will also appear on the VDH Localities dashboard, but since Localities shows deaths by date of report, rather than by date of death, that dashboard should not be used to evaluate any trend in the pattern of deaths over time,” said Acting State Health Commissioner Colin M. Greene. “As noted above, most of the deaths that appear on the Localities dashboard this week actually occurred in January and earlier, so please use the Cases dashboard for looking at patterns and trends.”

The best way to stay protected against the COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and death remains vaccination.

To see the impact vaccination has on infection, hospitalization and death, view the VDH Case Rates by Vaccination Status dashboard.

COVID-19 death trends should only be evaluated when viewing the data on the Cases dashboard by “date of death” and not by “date of report.”

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics. Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.