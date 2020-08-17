VDH complaints grow against businesses, customers not following COVID-19 requirements

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — As the number of coronavirus cases in Virginia continues to rise, so are the number of complaints against businesses and customers not following COVID-19 reopening requirements.

The Virginia Department of Health says those complaints have nearly tripled in less than three months across the Commonwealth.

Since officials started collecting the data in June, people have filed nearly 27,000 complaints. They range from not wearing masks to businesses not enforcing social distancing.

