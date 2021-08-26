VDH announces first death of child from COVID-19 in Northern Region

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting that a child has died from COVID-19 in the Northern Region.

The VDH did not give any other identifying information about the child, but said they were in the 0-9 age group and that this is the first reported death of a child from COVID-19 in the Northern Region.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this child for their tragic loss,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver. “Across the country, COVID-19 continues to cause illness and death. The Delta variant is now the most predominant strain across the country, and it spreads more easily from one person to another. We urge everyone to take precautions to protect themselves and those around them. Everyone aged 12 and older who is eligible to get vaccinated is encouraged to do so as soon as possible.”

VDH data currently shows 10 COVID-19 related deaths of children between the ages of 0-19.

The first child death from COVID-19 in Virginia was reported in September 2020. Since then, 10 other child deaths have been reported; three deaths in the 0-9 age group and seven deaths in the 10-19 age group.

The Eastern Region, which encompasses Hampton Roads, reported its first death of a child from COVID-19 on August 5, 17-year-old Schwanda Corprew from Norfolk.