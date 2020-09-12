VADOC: Over 400 inmates, nearly half of population, test positive for COVID-19 at Deerfield Correctional Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Deerfield Correctional Center in Capron, Virginia currently has 407 inmates with COVID-19, almost half of the facility’s offender population.

The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) confirmed the latest updates Saturday while adding that two COVID-positive Deerfield inmates died that same day, making a total of six offenders who have died from that facility, the most at any DOC facility.

A spokesperson from VADOC says Deerfield Correctional Center has had a total number 489 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak.

Deerfield Correctional Center houses a population of older, sicker inmates, and has an infirmary and an assisted living unit. Deerfield tested the entire offender population recently, and many offenders have been re-tested. Both offenders who died Saturday were in the hospital at the time of their deaths.



Deerfield’s average daily population is about 925 inmates.

The Virginia DOC has performed more than 36,600 COVID-19 tests on offenders.

