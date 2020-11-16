VADOC begins weekly COVID-19 testing of infirmary staff

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Corrections recently began weekly testing of infirmary staff to better ensure the safety of inmates and staff.

“With the new weekly testing at four facilities that have infirmaries and the upcoming antigen testing, we continue to do everything we can to fight the spread of this relentless pandemic.” said VADOC Director Harold Clarke.

The department conducts routine mass testing at all facilities across the Commonwealth, testing every four months in dormitory styled housing, every six months for celled housing and every three months in infirmary sites.

To date, the VADOC has administered more than 50,000 inmate tests for COVID-19 on-site in facilities across the state.

Offenders testing positive are placed in medical isolation so they don’t infect others. Treatment follows the department’s COVID medical guidelines. Medical staff treat symptoms as they arise, just as in any primary care setting. VADOC facilities can provide many things, including oxygen, on-site. If an inmate requires an inpatient level of care, the inmate goes to a hospital.

