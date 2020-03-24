Va. Tuesday coronavirus update: Cases up to 290

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia is now at least 290, the Virginia Department of Health announced Tuesday.
It’s up from 254 cases on Monday and 219 on Sunday.
VDH’s website still listed 6 deaths as of its noon Tuesday update, however Virginia Beach health officials said a Virginia Beach man in his 70s died Monday. That makes the death count at least 7.
6 of the 7 deaths statewide have been reported in the Tidewater area, including 5 in James City County alone.
4,470 people had been tested as of noon Tuesday, and a total of 45 people have been hospitalized, that’s up 7 from Monday’s number of 38. That status of the people who are still hospitalized is unclear.
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, who announced statewide closures of some non-essential businesses and K-12 schools on Monday, is expected to hold another daily press conference on Tuesday at 2 p.m. (his new usual press conference time).