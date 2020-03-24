Va. Tuesday coronavirus update: Cases up to 290

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. In this view, the protein particles E, S, and M, also located on the outer surface of the particle, have all been labeled as well. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia is now at least 290, the Virginia Department of Health announced Tuesday.

It’s up from 254 cases on Monday and 219 on Sunday.

VDH’s website still listed 6 deaths as of its noon Tuesday update, however Virginia Beach health officials said a Virginia Beach man in his 70s died Monday. That makes the death count at least 7.

6 of the 7 deaths statewide have been reported in the Tidewater area, including 5 in James City County alone.

4,470 people had been tested as of noon Tuesday, and a total of 45 people have been hospitalized, that’s up 7 from Monday’s number of 38. That status of the people who are still hospitalized is unclear.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, who announced statewide closures of some non-essential businesses and K-12 schools on Monday, is expected to hold another daily press conference on Tuesday at 2 p.m. (his new usual press conference time).