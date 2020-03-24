Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at Noon

Va. Tuesday coronavirus update: Cases up to 290

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. In this view, the protein particles E, S, and M, also located on the outer surface of the particle, have all been labeled as well. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia is now at least 290, the Virginia Department of Health announced Tuesday.

It’s up from 254 cases on Monday and 219 on Sunday.

VDH’s website still listed 6 deaths as of its noon Tuesday update, however Virginia Beach health officials said a Virginia Beach man in his 70s died Monday. That makes the death count at least 7.

6 of the 7 deaths statewide have been reported in the Tidewater area, including 5 in James City County alone.

4,470 people had been tested as of noon Tuesday, and a total of 45 people have been hospitalized, that’s up 7 from Monday’s number of 38. That status of the people who are still hospitalized is unclear.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, who announced statewide closures of some non-essential businesses and K-12 schools on Monday, is expected to hold another daily press conference on Tuesday at 2 p.m. (his new usual press conference time).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories