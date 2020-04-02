Va. Thursday update: COVID-19 cases at 1,706 statewide, Virginia Beach cases surpass 100

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia now has more than 1,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the Virginia Health Department reported Thursday morning.

Cases increased by 222 from Wednesday (1,484) to Thursday (1,708), with Virginia Beach surpassing 100 cases, going from 88 to 111 in a day’s span.

The James City County (97) and Williamsburg (9) area was the original hotspot for cases, but is only reporting 2 new cases compared to Wednesday.

Deaths related to the virus increased by 7 between Wednesday and Thursday to 41 overall.

VDH is reporting 246 hospitalizations, though that number is well below the 305 figure State Health Commissioner Norm Oliver reported Wednesday afternoon.

17,589 people have been tested, so about 10% of those tested had the virus.

Here’s a breakdown of cases in our area:

Chesapeake: 39

Accomack: 10

Northampton: 1

Hampton: 16

James City County: 97

Newport News: 33

Poquoson: 3

Williamsburg: 9

York: 17

Portsmouth: 16

Gloucester: 8

Mathews: 2

Virginia Beach: 111

Norfolk: 37

Franklin: 1

Isle of Wight: 8

Southampton: 2

Suffolk: 6

This is a breaking article and will be updated.