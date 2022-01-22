Va. parent accused of misdemenanor for words to school board

LURAY, Va. (AP/WAVY) — A Virginia parent has been charged for her comments to a local school board weighing whether to align its mask-wearing policy with a new executive order by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Police in the town of Luray said Friday that Amelia Ruffner King was charged with making an oral threat while on school property and released.

King made a reference to guns while speaking at the Page County School Board meeting on Thursday as it was weighing whether to follow Youngkin’s order that would make masks optional for students.

She later apologized to the board, saying she wasn’t referring to actual firearms.

This week, school boards across Virginia have discussed whether to lift their respective mask mandates or keep them in place.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin immediately signed multiple executive orders after his inauguration on Saturday. One ends the statewide COVID-19 mask mandate in K-12 schools beginning Jan. 24 and makes face coverings optional.

The order says “parents of any child enrolled in an elementary or secondary school or a school-based early childcare and educational program may elect for their children not to be subject to any mask mandate in effect at the child’s school or educational program.” It also says parents won’t be required to provide a reason for their choice.

Some school divisions, such as Poquoson and Chesapeake schools, decided to make masks optional starting Jan. 24. Others, including Norfolk, Accomack, Isle of Wight, Northampton County and others, will continue requiring masks.