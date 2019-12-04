Va. man wins $250K on lottery scratcher: ‘I cried all the way home’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man beat the odds by winning six figures from a “White Hot 5” lottery scratcher.

The Virginia Lottery said Dalton Perkinson, a man who meets his friend at the Wawa on Staples Mill Road nearly every day to play lottery games, is the second person to win the scatcher’s top prize.

“The chances of winning the top prize in this game are 1 in 1,040,400,” Virginia Lottery said. “The chances of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 4.39.

Mr. Perkinson said he plans to use his winnings to pay bills.

