VA Lottery Board approves sports betting regulations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Lottery Board has approved betting regulations on sports.
Betting will be allowed for most major league and college sports — but it will not include games featuring Virginia college teams.
Betting platforms that are online only will need licenses to participate. The lottery is accepting applications for licenses from October 15 to 31.
