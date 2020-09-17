VA Lottery Board approves sports betting regulations

Virginia

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Lottery Board has approved betting regulations on sports.

Betting will be allowed for most major league and college sports — but it will not include games featuring Virginia college teams.

Betting platforms that are online only will need licenses to participate. The lottery is accepting applications for licenses from October 15 to 31.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10