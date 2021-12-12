Va. gov’t employee names now left off credit card expenses

House of Delegates members walk past the south portico at around 8:30 p.m. at the end of the veto session at the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, April 22, 2020. The House members were meeting outside under a tent instead of in the House Chamber in order to practice social distancing due to the COVID-19 outbreak. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP, Pool)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia state agencies are being told to no longer identify for the public which employees are incurring expenses on government credit cards.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the recommendation comes from the state Department of Accounts at the request of a bank that is the state’s credit card vendor. But an open government advocate says that advice appears to contradict the Virginia Freedom of Information Act and allows workers to escape outside scrutiny.

The Department of Accounts started giving the advice to all agencies in early 2020, and the state comptroller says it’s connected to preventing identity fraud.